CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $110.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.