Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 57,839 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $819,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

PARR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.90. 420,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $6,230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Par Pacific by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

