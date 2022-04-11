Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.29.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $562.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,937. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.82 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.26 and its 200-day moving average is $634.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

