Charter Trust Co. Has $56.28 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,115,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $6,746,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

