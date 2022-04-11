ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $893,990.86 and $18,471.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.72 or 0.99906399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

