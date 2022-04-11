Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.47. 14,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

