Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 586.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Chegg worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

CHGG stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $96.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

