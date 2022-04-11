Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $212,112.00

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $66.34 million and approximately $212,112.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00005296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

