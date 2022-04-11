Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.77.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,543.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,519.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,640.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

