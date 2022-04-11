Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of CB stock opened at $216.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.