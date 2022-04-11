Cindicator (CND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,575.00

Cindicator (CND) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $1,575.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00104169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

