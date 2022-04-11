Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Position Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,565 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.42% of Cinemark worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 122.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 401.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

