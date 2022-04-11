Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CTAS stock traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.44. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

