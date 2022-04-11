Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,126 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 211.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.81 on Monday, reaching $283.05. 17,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.49 and a 200 day moving average of $322.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

