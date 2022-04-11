Clarius Group LLC Buys 237 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $600.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $648.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.