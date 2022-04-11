Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Class Acceleration in the fourth quarter worth $3,682,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 536,653 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Class Acceleration in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,254 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

