Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 51,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,635. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

