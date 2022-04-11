Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of GLQ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,831. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

