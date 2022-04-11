Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

GLO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,522. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 173,669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

