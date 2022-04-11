Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,145 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 92.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 274.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $368.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

