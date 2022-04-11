CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.70 and a 200-day moving average of $227.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

