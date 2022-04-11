Cognyte Software Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cognyte Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $494.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $8,971,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 272,286 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 995,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cognyte Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

