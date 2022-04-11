Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $440.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.82), with a volume of 23651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.77 million and a P/E ratio of 41.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 488.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 533.60.

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

