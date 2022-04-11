Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $252,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 57.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 451.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $156.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average of $240.18.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.73.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

