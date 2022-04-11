Coldstack (CLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $287,432.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $984,137.28 and approximately $287,432.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.28 or 0.07518503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,630.35 or 1.00212850 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

