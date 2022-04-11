Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $80.73. 251,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,528. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

