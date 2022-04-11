Color Platform (CLR) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $550,778.00 and $4.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

