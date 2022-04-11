Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,608 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 67,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

