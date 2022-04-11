Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 19,504 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 272,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 229,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 193,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,758,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.