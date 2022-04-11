Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

