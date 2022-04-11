Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

