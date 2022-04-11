Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $83.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

