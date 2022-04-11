Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.87% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 243,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $66.28 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $79.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46.

