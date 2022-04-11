Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

