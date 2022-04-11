Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of eXp World worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

eXp World stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,416,137. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

