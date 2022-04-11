CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Buys 8,085 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

Shares of CMPO stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

