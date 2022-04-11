CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 16,160 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,105,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

