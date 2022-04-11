CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 43,388 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

