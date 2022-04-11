COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
NASDAQ COMSP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $24.37.
COMSovereign Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMSovereign (COMSP)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.