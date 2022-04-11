Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,534 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after acquiring an additional 136,392 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.84. 29,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,860. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

