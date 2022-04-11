Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,581 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

