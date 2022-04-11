Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,018. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.17 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

