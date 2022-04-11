Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

VHT stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.38. 2,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.53. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $229.50 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

