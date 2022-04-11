Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods comprises about 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 82.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

