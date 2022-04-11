Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.80.

Shares of SHOP traded up $15.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $618.30. 130,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,824. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,133.92. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.