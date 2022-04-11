Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,208 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.