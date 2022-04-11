Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,346 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60.

