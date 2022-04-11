Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.52. 407,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,268. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

