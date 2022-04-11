Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,865 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $442.61. 441,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,786. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

