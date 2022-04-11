Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after purchasing an additional 783,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 654,697 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

